Today in History

Five years ago: Republicans meeting in Cleveland nominated Donald Trump as their presidential standard-bearer; in brief videotaped remarks, Trump thanked the delegates, saying: “This is a movement, but we have to go all the way.” Writer-director Garry Marshall, 81, whose deft touch with comedy and romance led to a string of TV hits that included “Happy Days” and “Laverne & Shirley” and the box-office successes “Pretty Woman” and “Runaway Bride,” died in Burbank, California.

One year ago: President Donald Trump refused to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election, telling Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” that it was too early to make any such guarantee. U.S. House leaders said they were “alarmed” by the tactics used by federal agents against protesters in Portland, Oregon and other cities; the mayor of Portland said the presence of the agents was worsening tensions in the city, which had seen nearly two months of nightly protests since the death of George Floyd. The Bahamas said it would ban travelers from the United States; a surge in coronavirus infections had followed the islands’ reopening to international tourism.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Helen Gallagher is 95. Country singer Sue Thompson is 95. Singer Vikki Carr is 81. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 81. Country singer-musician Commander Cody is 77. Actor George Dzundza is 76. Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) is 75. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 75. Rock musician Brian May is 74. Rock musician Bernie Leadon is 74. Actor Beverly Archer is 73. Movie director Abel Ferrara is 70. Actor Peter Barton is 65. Rock musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets; Bauhaus) is 61. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 61. Actor Campbell Scott is 60. Actor Anthony Edwards is 59. Actor Clea Lewis is 56. Percusssionist Evelyn Glennie is 56. Classical singer Urs Buhler (Il Divo) is 50. Actor Andrew Kavovit is 50. Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 47. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 45. Actor Erin Cummings is 44. TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 43. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 41. Actor Jared Padalecki is 39. Actor Trai Byers is 38. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 37. Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 35. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 31.

