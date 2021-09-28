Today in History

One year ago: The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos, as Trump repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry and personal jabs and the two men talked over each other. Trump refused to condemn white supremacists who had supported him, telling one such group known as Proud Boys to “stand back, stand by.” Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The NFL saw its first COVID-19 outbreak in the season’s fourth week, as three Tennessee Titans players and five other personnel tested positive; the Titans’ next scheduled game against the Steelers would be postponed. Death claimed country star Mac Davis in Nashville and “I Am Woman” singer Helen Reddy in Los Angeles, both were 78.