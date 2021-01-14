Today in History

Five years ago: Al-Qaida fighters attacked a hotel and cafe in Burkina Faso’s capital, killing 30 people. A search began for two Marine helicopters carrying 12 crew members that collided off the Hawaiian island of Oahu during a nighttime training mission; there were no survivors. A federal judge rejected Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s bid for a new trial and ordered him to pay victims of the deadly attack more than $101 million in restitution. Actor Dan Haggerty, 74, died in Burbank, California.

One year ago: House Democratic leaders carried the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump across the U.S. Capitol in a formal procession to the Senate. The United States and China reached a trade deal easing tensions between the world’s two biggest economies. Russian President Vladimir Putin engineered a surprise shake-up of Russia’s leadership while proposing changes to the country’s constitution that could keep him in power well past the end of his term in 2024. (Putin ordered the amendments made to the constitution in July 2020 after a week-long vote; critics said the reported 78% approval of the changes had been falsified.) Two U.S. government agencies reported that the decade that had just ended was by far the hottest ever measured on earth.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Margaret O’Brien is 83. Actor Andrea Martin is 74. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 68. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 64. Rock musician Adam Jones (Tool) is 56. Actor James Nesbitt is 56. Actor Chad Lowe is 53. Alt-country singer Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) is 51. Actor Regina King is 50. Actor Dorian Missick is 45. Actor Eddie Cahill is 43. NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 42. Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 40. Actor Victor Rasuk is 36. Actor Jessy Schram is 35. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 33. Actor/singer Dove Cameron is 25. Singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal (TV: “America’s Got Talent”) is 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0