Today in History

Five years ago: Donald Trump accepted the GOP presidential nomination with a speech in which he pledged to cheering Republicans and still-skeptical voters that as president, he would restore the safety they feared they were losing, strictly curb immigration and save the nation from what he said was Hillary Clinton’s record of “death, destruction, terrorism and weakness.” The NBA moved the 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte because of its objections to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.

One year ago: Minnesota lawmakers approved a police accountability package including a ban on neck restraints like the one used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis. (Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill two days later.) After months of resisting wearing a mask in public, President Donald Trump told reporters that he was “getting used to” wearing one; as Trump returned from a three-month hiatus from daily virus briefings, he warned that the coronavirus would get worse in the United States before it got better. The Republican speaker of the Ohio House, Larry Householder, and four associates were arrested in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to a taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants. (Householder, who has proclaimed his innocence, was expelled from the Ohio House by fellow lawmakers in June 2021.) Jazz singer and actor Annie Ross died at her New York home, four days before her 90th birthday.