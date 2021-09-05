Today in History

Five years ago: On the campaign trail, Democrat Hillary Clinton accused Republican Donald Trump of insulting America’s veterans and pressing dangerous military plans, while Trump declared “our country is going to hell” because of policies he said Clinton would make even worse.

One year ago: Rescuers in military helicopters finished airlifting 207 people to safety after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest. Temperatures reached 111 degrees in downtown Los Angeles and a record-shattering 121 degrees in the nearby Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, the highest temperature ever recorded in Los Angeles County. San Francisco set a record for the date with a high of 100 degrees, smashing the previous mark by 5 degrees. Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball; he had smacked the ball behind him after falling behind in the first set.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 85. Country singer David Allan Coe is 82. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 78. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 77. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 74. Rock musician Mick Mashbir is 73. Country singer-songwriter Buddy Miller is 69. Actor James Martin Kelly is 67. Country musician Joe Smyth (Sawyer Brown) is 64. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 63. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 63. Rock musician Perry Bamonte is 61. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 60. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 60. Pop musician Pal Waaktaar (a-ha) is 60. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 59. Television journalist Elizabeth Vargas is 59. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 58. Actor Betsy Russell is 58. Actor Rosie Perez is 57. R&B singer Macy Gray is 54. Country songwriter Lee Thomas Miller (Songs: “The Impossible” “You’re Gonna Miss This”) is 53. Singer CeCe Peniston is 52. Actor Daniele Gaither is 51. Actor Dylan Bruno is 49. Actor Idris Elba is 49. Actor Justina Machado is 49. Actor Anika Noni (ah-NEE’-kuh NOH’-nee) Rose is 49. Rock singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 47. Actor Justin Whalin is 47. Actor Naomie Harris is 45. Rapper Noreaga is 44. Actor Natalia Cigliuti is 43. Rapper Foxy Brown is 43. Actor Howard Charles is 38. Actor/singer Deborah Joy Winans is 38. Actor Lauren Lapkus is 36. Rock singer Max George (The Wanted) is 33.

