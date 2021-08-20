Today in History

Five years ago: Shaking to samba and sharing reflections in uniquely Brazilian words, Olympians and fans said goodbye to the Rio Games with one last big bash inside Maracana Stadium. Earlier in the day, Kevin Durant scored 30 points and helped the Americans rout Serbia 96-66 for their third straight gold medal, capping an Olympics in which the U.S. dominated the medal tables, both the gold (46) and overall totals (121).

One year ago: Michigan’s appeals court said Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declarations and orders to curb the coronavirus clearly fell within the scope of her legal powers. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana, shot and killed a Black man, Trayford Pellerin, outside a convenience store; they said he was carrying a knife and ignored commands to drop it. (A grand jury declined charges against the officers.) A spokeswoman for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he was in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. A former police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, told victims in a Sacramento courtroom that he was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a decade-long string of rapes and murders. “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced to prison for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their daughters into USC as crew recruits. (Giannulli would spend more than four months behind bars, Loughlin served two months.)