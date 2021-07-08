Today in History

Five years ago: President Barack Obama wrapped up his visit to the NATO summit in Warsaw before heading to Madrid for a visit cut short because of violence back home, where five Dallas police officers had been killed by a sniper and two Black men were dead after being shot by police. Serena Williams won her record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title by beating Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final and pulling even with Steffi Graf for the most major championships in the Open era, which began in 1968.

One year ago: The World Health Organization acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions; more than 200 scientists, in an open letter, had urged the agency to do so. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, said federal health officials would not revise their coronavirus guidelines for reopening schools, despite criticism from President Donald Trump. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio used a roller to help paint “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump’s namesake Manhattan tower. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a New York prosecutor’s demands for Trump’s tax records.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-singer Ed Ames is 94. Actor Richard Roundtree is 79. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew (The Crystals) is 76. Author Dean Koontz is 76. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 74. Actor Chris Cooper is 70. TV personality John Tesh is 69. Country singer David Ball is 68. Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 67. R&B singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 67. Actor Jimmy Smits is 66. Actor Tom Hanks is 65. Singer Marc Almond is 64. Actor Kelly McGillis is 64. Rock singer Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) is 62. Actor-rock singer Courtney Love is 57. Rock musician Frank Bello (Anthrax) is 56. Actor David O’Hara is 56. Actor Pamela Adlon is 55. Actor Scott Grimes is 50. Actor Enrique Murciano is 48. Rock singer-musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) is 46. Musician/producer Jack White is 46. Rock musician Dan Estrin (Hoobastank) is 45. Actor-director Fred Savage is 45. Actor Linda Park is 43. Actor Megan Parlen is 41. R&B singer Kiely Williams (3lw) is 35. Actor Mitchel Musso is 30. Actor Georgie Henley is 26.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.