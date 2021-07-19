Today in History

Ten years ago: Six Republican presidential hopefuls traded tweets in the first presidential debate conducted through Twitter, outlining their agendas across the popular social media service. NBA star Yao Ming announced his retirement in his hometown of Shanghai.

Five years ago: Undercutting calls for Republican unity, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz stubbornly refused to endorse Donald Trump as he addressed the GOP convention in Cleveland, igniting thunderous boos from furious delegates as he encouraged Americans to simply “vote your conscience” in November. A federal appeals court ruled that Texas’ strict voter ID law discriminated against minorities and the poor and had to be weakened before the November elections. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) declared a three-month state of emergency following a botched coup attempt.

One year ago: Scientists at Oxford University said their experimental coronavirus vaccine had been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-singer Sally Ann Howes is 91. Author Cormac McCarthy is 88. Former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski, D-Md., is 85. Artist Judy Chicago is 82. Rock musician John Lodge (The Moody Blues) is 78. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 77. Singer Kim Carnes is 76. Rock musician Carlos Santana is 74. Rock musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) is 69. Rock musician Paul Cook (The Sex Pistols, Man Raze) is 65. Actor Donna Dixon is 64. Rock musician Mick MacNeil (Simple Minds) is 63. Country singer Radney Foster is 62. Actor Frank Whaley is 58. Actor Dean Winters is 57. Rock musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) is 55. Actor Reed Diamond is 54. Actor Josh Holloway is 52. Singer Vitamin C is 52. Actor Sandra Oh is 50. Actor Omar Epps is 48. Actor Simon Rex is 47. Actor Judy Greer is 46. Actor Charlie Korsmo is 43. Singer Elliott Yamin (yah-MEEN’) (American Idol) is 43. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 41. Rock musician Mike Kennerty (The All-American Rejects) is 41. Actor Percy Daggs III is 39. Actor John Francis Daley is 36. Dancer-singer-actor Julianne Hough is 33. Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is 33.

