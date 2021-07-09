Today in History

Ten years ago: The space shuttle Atlantis docked with the International Space Station, the final such hookup in orbit. An overloaded cruise vessel sank in Russia’s Volga River, killing 122 people. Some 70 people were killed when a train derailed in northern India. Britain’s best-selling Sunday tabloid the News of the World, brought down by a phone-hacking scandal, signed off with a simple front page message: “THANK YOU & GOODBYE.”

Five years ago: President Barack Obama, during an abbreviated visit to Spain, urged respect and restraint from Americans angered by the killing of Black men by police, saying anything less did a “disservice to the cause” of ridding the criminal justice system of racial bias. Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title by beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) on Centre Court.

One year ago: President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone, intervening in extraordinary fashion in a criminal case that was central to the Russia investigation and concerned Trump’s own conduct; the move came days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign had colluded with Russia.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor William Smithers is 94. Actor Lawrence Pressman is 82. Singer Mavis Staples is 82. Actor Mills Watson is 81. Actor Robert Pine is 80. Rock musician Jerry Miller (Moby Grape) is 78. International Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 76. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 74. Rock musician Dave Smalley is 72. Country-folk singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler is 70. Rock singer Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) is 67. Banjo player Bela Fleck is 63. Actor Fiona Shaw is 63. Bluegrass singer-musician Tim Surrett (Balsam Range) is 58. Actor Alec Mapa is 56. Country singer-songwriter Ken Mellons is 56. Rock musician Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) is 56. Actor Gale Harold is 52. Country singer Gary LeVox (leh-VOH’) (Rascal Flatts) is 51. Actor Aaron D. Spears is 50. Actor Sofia Vergara is 49. Rockabilly singer Imelda May is 47. Actor Adrian Grenier (grehn-YAY’) is 45. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (CHOO’-ih-tehl EHJ’-ee-oh-for) is 44. Actor Gwendoline Yeo is 44. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas is 41. Singer-actor Jessica Simpson is 41. Actor Heather Hemmens is 37. Actor Emily Skeggs (TV: “When We Rise”) is 31. Rapper/singer Angel Haze is 30. Pop singer Perrie Edwards (Little Mix) is 28.

