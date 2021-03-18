Today in History

Five years ago: A FlyDubai Boeing 737 plunged into the ground near the airport in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, killing all 62 people on board. A Turkish suicide bomber killed five people, including two Americans, in Istanbul’s main pedestrian shopping street; Turkish officials said the bomber was linked to Islamic State. Protesters blocked a main highway leading into the Phoenix suburb where Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump was staging a campaign rally alongside Arizona’s contentious sheriff, Joe Arpaio.

One year ago: Italy’s coronavirus death toll surged past 3,400, surpassing China’s; worldwide deaths topped 10,000. President Donald Trump focused attention on a malaria drug, chloroquine, as a possible virus treatment; the FDA issued a statement saying that there were “no FDA-approved therapeutics” to treat COVID-19. In a conference call, governors told Trump that their states were in immediate need of federal help to contain the virus. Trump called on states to do more to acquire masks, ventilators and testing supplies, saying that the federal government is not a “shipping clerk.” Trump called off the G-7 meeting that had been scheduled at Camp David in June. The State Department issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad under any circumstances. The Labor Department said the number of weekly unemployment claims had soared by 70,000 to 281,000. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered California’s 40 million residents to stay at home indefinitely, except for essential travel.