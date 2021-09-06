Today in History

Five years ago: In back-to-back appearances, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton confronted their perceived weaknesses during a national security forum in New York, with Clinton, who went first, arguing that her email practices did not expose questionable judgment while Trump defended his preparedness to be commander in chief. President Barack Obama, during a visit to Laos, pledged to help to clear away the 80 million unexploded bombs the U.S. dropped on the Southeast Asian country decades earlier.

One year ago: Many big Labor Day gatherings were canceled across the U.S. as health authorities pleaded with people to keep their distance from others so as not to cause another surge in coronavirus cases like the one that followed Memorial Day. The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, announced that Yvette Gentry would serve as interim police chief; she was the first Black woman to lead the department, which had been heavily criticized since officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor in March. India’s increasing coronavirus caseload made the Asian giant the world’s second-worst-hit country behind the United States. About 80% of the small eastern Washington farming town of Malden was leveled by flames from a fast-moving wildfire.