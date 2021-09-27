Today in History

Five years ago: In a resounding rebuke, Democrats joined with Republicans to hand Barack Obama the first veto override of his presidency, voting overwhelmingly to allow families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia in U.S. courts for its alleged backing of the attackers. Israeli statesman Shimon Peres, 93, died of complications from a stroke.

One year ago: The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 1 million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The University of Notre Dame’s president, the Rev. John I. Jenkins, apologized for not wearing a mask at a White House Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett after pictures surfaced that showed him shaking hands and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with people without one. Northern California’s wine country was on fire, as strong winds fanned flames, destroying homes and prompting orders for nearly 70,000 people to be evacuated. Brayden Point scored his playoff-best 14th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup and finish off a postseason that was staged nearly entirely in quarantine because of the pandemic.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Brigitte Bardot is 87. Actor Joel Higgins is 78. Singer Helen Shapiro is 75. Actor Vernee Watson is 72. Movie writer-director-actor John Sayles is 71. Rock musician George Lynch is 67. Zydeco singer-musician C.J. Chenier (sheh-NEER’) is 64. Actor Steve Hytner is 62. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo (juh-NEEN’ guh-RAH’-fuh-loh) is 57. Country singer Matt King is 55. Actor Mira Sorvino is 54. TV personality/singer Moon Zappa is 54. Actor-model Carre Otis is 53. Actor Naomi Watts is 53. Country singer Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) is 52. Singer/songwriter A.J. Croce is 50. Country singer Mandy Barnett is 46. Rapper Young Jeezy is 44. World Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 44. Actor Peter Cambor is 43. Writer-producer-director-actor Bam Margera is 42. Actor Melissa Claire Egan is 40. Actor Jerrika Hinton is 40. Neo-soul musician Luke Mossman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats ) is 40. Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 39. Comedian/actor Phoebe Robinson is 37. Rock musician Daniel Platzman (Imagine Dragons) is 35. Actor Hilary Duff is 34. Actor Keir Gilchrist is 29.

