Today in History

One year ago: The government said employers added 4.8 million jobs in June, and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%, still a Depression-era level, as the job market improved for a second straight month. The coronavirus infection curve rose in 40 of the 50 states heading into the July Fourth holiday weekend. A statement posted on his Twitter account revealed that former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain was being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital, less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Cain died on July 30 of complications from the virus.) Five of the nine casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, reopened amid the pandemic. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on charges that she had helped lure at least three girls – one as young as 14 – to be sexually abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.