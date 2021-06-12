Today in History

Five years ago: A day after the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooting rampage that claimed 49 victims, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton offered drastically different proposals for stemming the threat of terrorism and gun violence; Trump focused heavily on the nation’s immigration system (even though the shooter was U.S. born) and redoubled his call for temporarily banning Muslims from the United States, while Clinton said that as president she would prioritize stopping “lone wolf” attackers and reiterated her call for banning assault weapons.

One year ago: Atlanta’s police chief resigned, hours after the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks; protests over the shooting grew turbulent, and the Wendy’s restaurant at the scene of the shooting was gutted by flames. As the nation continued to grapple with its racial past, President Donald Trump urged West Point’s graduating class to “never forget” the legacy of soldiers before them who fought to “extinguish the evil of slavery”; the remarks came as Trump’s relationship with the military was strained over the response to protests after the death of George Floyd. Bar owners in New Orleans began admitting customers for the first time in months, with capacity limited to 25 percent and live music still prohibited. Drugmaker AstraZeneca struck a deal to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to European Union countries.