Today in History

One year ago: Visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he toured the charred remains of a city block, President Donald Trump blamed “domestic terror” for the violence that had followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, who’d been left paralyzed when he was shot in the back seven times by a police officer. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would lift the state’s ban on visiting nursing homes; the ban had been in effect since mid-March over fears of spreading the coronavirus. U.S. Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts defeated U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III in a hard-fought Democratic Senate primary; it was the first time a Kennedy had lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts. With videoconferencing an integral part of daily life during the pandemic, the Wall Street market value of Zoom surged to more than $129 billion, higher than Citigroup, Boeing and Starbucks.