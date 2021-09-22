Today in History

Five years ago: Sen. Ted Cruz announced on Facebook he would vote for Donald Trump, a dramatic about-face months after the fiery Texas conservative called the Republican nominee a “pathological liar” and “utterly amoral.” President Barack Obama vetoed a bill to allow the families of 9/11 victims to sue the government of Saudi Arabia, arguing it undermined national security. (Both the House and Senate voted to override the veto.)

One year ago: A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the shooting death of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, during a failed drug raid; prosecutors said officers were justified in using force to protect themselves after facing gunfire. (Charges of wanton endangerment were filed against fired Officer Bret Hankison for shooting into a neighboring home.) In Louisville and cities nationwide, protesters took to the streets in anger over the killings of Black people by police; two officers in Louisville were shot and wounded during the demonstrations. Police in Portland, Oregon, said protesters hurled firebombs at officers in what police said were the most violent protests Portland had seen in months of unrest. President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he were to lose the election, telling reporters, “We’re going to have to see what happens.” The parent company of the Uncle Ben’s rice brand changed the name to Ben’s Original and dropped a logo criticized as a racial stereotype. Pro football Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers died at 77.