Today in History

In 2012, the U.S. dispatched an elite group of Marines to Tripoli, Libya, after the mob attack in Benghazi that killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans. President Barack Obama strongly condemned the violence, and vowed to bring the killers to justice; Republican challenger Mitt Romney accused the administration of showing weakness in the face of tumultuous events in the Middle East.

Five years ago: Two men disrupted a live broadcast of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” by rushing onto the stage to protest Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte’s presence on the show. (Lochte and his swimming teammates faced criticism since they were involved in an early-morning drunken encounter at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.)

One year ago: Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot and seriously wounded while sitting in a squad car outside a rail station in an apparently unprovoked ambush. (The suspect, Deonte Lee Murray, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.) President Donald Trump defied local authorities by holding a rally in tiny Minden, Nevada, after his initial plan to hold one in Reno was stopped out of concern it would have violated coronavirus health guidelines. A car driven by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man along a highway; Ravnsborg later told officials he never saw the man and thought he struck a deer. (Ravnsborg would plead no contest to a pair of misdemeanor traffic charges; he was fined $500 for each.) Naomi Osaka won her second U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall by coming back to beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets in the final.