Today in History

Five years ago: Republican Donald Trump warned of a “war on the American farmer,” telling a crowd in Iowa that rival Hillary Clinton wanted “to shut down family farms” and implement anti-agriculture policies; Trump’s speech at the annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser for GOP Sen. Joni Ernst came hours after Clinton received her first national security briefing as the Democratic presidential nominee.

One year ago: Speaking on the White House South Lawn, President Donald Trump accepted his party’s renomination, blasting Joe Biden as a hapless career politician who would endanger Americans’ safety and painting a grim portrait of violence in American cities run by Democrats; Trump spoke for more than a hour to a tightly-packed and largely maskless crowd. Hurricane Laura roared ashore as a Category 4 storm near Cameron, Louisiana, bringing 150 mile-an-hour winds, torrential rains and a storm surge as high as 15 feet; the storm, one of the strongest ever to strike the U.S., would leave more than 20 people dead in Louisiana and Texas. A white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques, Brenton Tarrant, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole; it was the first time that maximum available sentence had been imposed in New Zealand.