Today in History

Five years ago: Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump claimed their parties’ presidential nominations following contests in New Jersey, California, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota and South Dakota. Five people were killed and four were injured when a pickup struck a large group of bicyclists from behind on a two-lane road in Kalamazoo County, Michigan. (The driver of the pickup, Charles Pickett Jr., who was under the influence of drugs, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison.)

One year ago: A majority of Minneapolis City Council members said they supported dismantling the police department. (The idea later stalled, but it became part of a national debate over police reform.) Peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd continued in New York City, as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an end to the 8 p.m. curfew that had been in effect. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lifted the city’s curfew and the city reopened downtown train stations following days of protests that largely remained peaceful. Thousands took to the streets of European cities to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. A tally by Johns Hopkins University revealed that the worldwide death toll from COVID-19 had surpassed 400,000. Tropical Storm Cristobal came ashore in Louisiana, sending dangerous weather much farther east through coastal Mississippi and Alabama and spawning a tornado in Florida.

Today’s Birthdays: Movie director James Ivory is 93. Actor Virginia McKenna is 90. Singer Tom Jones is 81. Poet Nikki Giovanni is 78. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 75. Americana singer-songwriter Willie Nile is 73. Actor Anne Twomey is 70. Actor Liam Neeson is 69. Actor Colleen Camp is 68. Author Louise Erdrich (UR’-drihk) is 67. Actor William Forsythe is 66. Record producer L.A. Reid is 65. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 64. Former Vice President Mike Pence is 62. Rock singer-musician Gordon Gano (The Violent Femmes) is 58. Rock musician Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) is 55. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 54. Actor Helen Baxendale is 51. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., is 49. Actor Karl Urban is 49. TV personality Bear Grylls is 47. Rock musician Eric Johnson (The Shins) is 45. Actor Adrienne Frantz is 43. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 43. Actor Anna Torv is 42. Actor Larisa Oleynik (oh-LAY’-nihk) is 40. Former tennis player Anna Kournikova is 40. Actor Michael Cera is 33. Actor Shelley Buckner is 32. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 31. Actor-model Emily Ratajkowski is 30. Rapper Fetty Wap is 30.

