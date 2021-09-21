Today in History

Five years ago: Prosecutors charged a white Oklahoma police officer with first-degree manslaughter less than a week after she killed an unarmed Black man on a city street, saying in court documents the officer “reacted unreasonably.” (Betty Shelby was acquitted in May 2017 of manslaughter in the death of Terence Crutcher.) It was disclosed that computer hackers had swiped personal information from at least 500 million Yahoo accounts in what was believed to have been the biggest digital break-in at an email provider.

One year ago: U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 200,000, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world at that point, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The U.N. General Assembly convened for its first-ever virtual meeting, as Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged nations to tackle the coronavirus and the “economic calamity” it had unleashed, as well as the risk of a new Cold War between the United States and China. A Louisiana state trooper, Chris Hollingsworth, died after a single-vehicle crash that took place hours after he learned he would be fired for his role in the 2019 in-custody death of a Black man, Ronald Greene, following a high-speed chase. Overriding the mayor’s veto, Seattle’s City Council voted to reduce the police budget and reallocate some money to community programs. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from a Berlin hospital after more than a month’s treatment for poisoning. (Navalny would be arrested and jailed upon his return to Russia.)