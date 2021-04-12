Today in History

Five years ago: A task force issued a report saying that Chicago police had “no regard for the sanctity of life when it comes to people of color.” A judge in Fort Worth, Texas ordered 19-year-old Ethan Couch, who had used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck, to serve nearly two years in prison. The Golden State Warriors became the NBA’s first 73-win team by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104, breaking the 1996 72-win record of the Chicago Bulls. Kobe Bryant of the Lakers scored 60 points in his final game, wrapping up 20 years in the NBA.

One year ago: President Donald Trump claimed “total” authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines; governors from both parties quickly pointed out that they had primary responsibility for public safety in their states. Charles Thacker Jr., a crew member on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, died at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam, becoming the first active-duty military member to die from the coronavirus. “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, but said he had been relatively symptom-free. Bernie Sanders urged his progressive supporters to rally behind Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. The XFL, a spring professional football league backed by WWE, filed for bankruptcy. Sculptor and painter Glenna Goodacre, who created the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., died in New Mexico at the age of 80.