Today in History

Ten years ago: Gunmen held an Iraqi government center in Tikrit (tih-KREET’) hostage in a grisly siege that ended with the deaths of at least 56 people, including three councilmen, plus the attackers, who blew themselves up. A seriously ill 73-year-old British woman was accidentally dropped into the bitterly cold Norwegian Sea as rescue workers took her off the cruise ship Ocean Countess (Janet Richardson later died at a hospital).

Five years ago: Oscar-winning actor Patty Duke, 69, died in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.

One year ago: President Donald Trump extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through April, bracing the nation for a coronavirus death toll that he acknowledged could exceed 100,000 people; Trump just days earlier had spoken about the country reopening in a few weeks. Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the coronavirus could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans and that millions of Americans could become infected. Country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s, died at 61 from what a spokesman said were complications from COVID-19. Josef Neumann, 72, died three months after he and four others were stabbed during a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City. Krzysztof Penderecki, an award-winning conductor and one of the world’s most popular contemporary classical music composers, died at his home in Poland; he was 86.

Today’s Birthdays: Author Judith Guest is 85. Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major is 78. Comedian Eric Idle is 78. Composer Vangelis is 78. Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 76. Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 74. Actor Bud Cort is 73. Actor Brendan Gleeson is 66. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is 66. Actor Marina Sirtis is 66. Actor Christopher Lambert is 64. Rock singer Perry Farrell (Porno for Pyros; Jane’s Addiction) is 62. Comedian-actor Amy Sedaris is 60. Model Elle Macpherson is 58. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is 57. Actor Annabella Sciorra (shee-OR’-uh) is 57. Movie director Michel Hazanavicius (mee-SHEHL’ ah-zah-nah-VEE’-see-oos) is 54. Rock singer-musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) is 54. Actor Lucy Lawless is 53. Country singer Brady Seals is 52. Former White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs is 50. Actor Sam Hazeldine is 49. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jennifer Capriati is 45. Actor Chris D’Elia is 41. Rhythm and blues singer PJ Morton is 40. Actor Megan Hilty is 40. Pop singer Kelly Sweet is 33.

