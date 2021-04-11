Today in History

Five years ago: Navy Secretary Ray Mabus (MAY’-buhs) told 1,500 Marines and sailors at Camp Pendleton, California, that the Pentagon’s decision to let women compete for all military combat positions was as irreversible as earlier edicts to integrate Blacks and allow gays and lesbians to openly serve. Actor Anne Jackson, who often appeared onstage with her husband, Eli Wallach, in comedies and classics, died in New York at age 90. David Gest, a music producer and Liza Minnelli’s former husband, died in London at 62.

One year ago: Christians around the world celebrated Easter Sunday isolated in their homes by the coronavirus. St. Peter’s Square was barricaded to keep out crowds. Pope Francis celebrated Easter Mass inside the largely vacant basilica, calling for global solidarity in the face of the pandemic and urging political leaders to give hope and opportunity to people who had lost jobs. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from a London hospital after treatment for the coronavirus. Former golfer Doug Sanders died in Houston at 86; he was a four-time runner-up in a major, and was known as the “Peacock of the Fairways” for the bright colors he wore on the golf course.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Jane Withers is 95. Playwright Alan Ayckbourn (AYK’-bohrn) is 82. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 81. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 77. Actor Ed O’Neill is 75. Actor Dan Lauria is 74. Talk show host David Letterman is 74. Author Scott Turow is 72. Actor-playwright Tom Noonan is 70. R&B singer JD Nicholas (The Commodores) is 69. Singer Pat Travers is 67. Actor Andy Garcia is 65. Movie director Walter Salles (SAL’-ihs) is 65. Country singer Vince Gill is 64. Actor Suzzanne (cq) Douglas is 64. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 63. Rock musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) is 63. Rock singer Art Alexakis (al-ex-AH’-kihs) (Everclear) is 59. Country singer Deryl Dodd is 57. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 57. Actor Alicia Coppola is 53. Rock singer Nicholas Hexum (311) is 51. Actor Retta is 51. Actor Nicholas Brendon is 50. Actor Shannen Doherty is 50. Actor Marley Shelton is 47. Actor Sarah Jane Morris is 44. Actor Jordana Spiro is 44. Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 43. Actor Riley Smith is 43. Actor Claire Danes is 42. Actor Jennifer Morrison is 42. Actor Matt McGorry is 35. Actor Brooklyn Decker is 34. Contemporary Christian musician Joe Rickard (Red) is 34. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 34. Actor Saoirse (SUR’-shuh) Ronan is 27.

