Today in History

Five years ago: In their final speeches at the annual gathering of world leaders, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon railed against leaders who kept “feeding the war machine” in Syria, while U.S. President Barack Obama said there was no military solution to the five-year conflict. A Black police officer fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott, a Black man, at a Charlotte, North Carolina, apartment complex, prompting days of civil unrest. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg police later said that the shooting was justified.)

One year ago: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the Republican effort to approve a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election was an “abuse of power”; he said voters should pick the president who would pick the justice. (Amy Coney Barrett would be confirmed days before the election.) “Schitt’s Creek,” a Canadian show about a fish-out-of-water family, made history at the Emmy Awards by sweeping the comedy categories; the virtual awards ceremony included remote links to 100-plus nominees. Byron DeChambeau closed with a 3-under-par 67 for a six-shot victory over Matthew Wolff in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, on a course so tough that no one else broke par. Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling’s showpiece race on the eve of his 22nd birthday.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Sophia Loren is 87. Rock musician Chuck Panozzo is 73. Actor Tony Denison is 72. Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur is 70. Actor Debbi Morgan is 70. Jazz musician Peter White is 67. Actor Betsy Brantley is 66. Actor Gary Cole is 65. TV news correspondent Deborah Roberts is 61. Country-rock musician Joseph Shreve (Flynnville Train) is 60. Rock musician Randy Bradbury (Pennywise) is 57. Actor Kristen Johnston is 54. Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 54. Rock musician Ben Shepherd is 53. Actor Enuka Okuma is 49. Actor-model Moon Bloodgood is 46. Actor Jon Bernthal is 45. Singer The-Dream is 44. Actor Charlie Weber is 43. Rock musician Rick Woolstenhulme (WOOL’-sten-hyoolm) (Lifehouse) is 42. Rapper Yung Joc is 41. Actor Crystle Stewart is 40. Actor Aldis Hodge is 35. Rock drummer Jack Lawless is 34. Actor Malachi (MAL’-ah-ky) Kirby is 32.

