Today in History

In 1991, Jean-Bertrand Aristide (zhahn behr-TRAHN’ ahr-ihs-TEED’) was inaugurated as the first democratically elected president of Haiti (he was overthrown by the military the following September).

In 1998, the Winter Olympic Games were opened in Nagano, Japan, by Emperor Akihito.

In 1999, Jordan’s King Hussein died of cancer at age 63; he was succeeded by his eldest son, Abdullah (ab-DUH’-luh).

In 2009, a miles-wide section of ice in Lake Erie broke away from the Ohio shoreline, trapping about 135 fishermen, some for as long as four hours before they could be rescued (one man fell into the water and later died of an apparent heart attack).

In 2019, former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, died at his home in Dearborn, Michigan at the age of 92; the Democrat had served in the House for 59 years before retiring in 2014. Frank Robinson, the first Black manager in Major League Baseball, died in Los Angeles at the age of 83.

Ten years ago: Speaking to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, President Barack Obama echoed John F. Kennedy as he prodded business leaders to “ask yourselves what you can do for America,” not just for company bottom lines. AOL Inc. announced the $315 million purchase of The Huffington Post website.