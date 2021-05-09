Today in History

In 1977, Academy Award-winning film star Joan Crawford died in New York.

In 1994, Nelson Mandela took the oath of office in Pretoria to become South Africa’s first Black president. The state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 young men and boys.

In 1995, former President George H.W. Bush’s office released his letter of resignation from the National Rifle Association in which Bush expressed outrage over an NRA fund-raising letter’s reference to federal agents as “jack-booted thugs.” (NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre apologized a week later.)

In 2002, A tense 39-day-old standoff between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem ended with 13 suspected militants flown into European exile and 26 released into the Gaza Strip.

In 2010, President Barack Obama introduced Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan, billing her as a unifying force for a fractured court.

Ten years ago: The bulging Mississippi River rolled into the Mississippi Delta after cresting before daybreak at Memphis, Tennessee, causing widespread damage. In a one-two punch against Moammar Gadhafi’s forces, NATO warplanes struck a command center in Tripoli and pounded targets around the besieged port of Misrata.