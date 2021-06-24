Today in History

One year ago: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state would “pause” its aggressive reopening as it dealt with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. A government watchdog found that nearly 1.1 million relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion in the government’s coronavirus aid program went to dead people. Two U.S. warships, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS San Jacinto, notched their 161st consecutive day at sea, breaking the previous Navy record, as ships were ordered to avoid port visits because of the coronavirus. Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese filed for bankruptcy protection. Disney said it would recast its “Splash Mountain” theme park ride to remove its ties to “Song of the South,” a 1946 movie that many viewed as racist. The Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks dropped the word Dixie from its name. Census Bureau figures showed that for the first time, nonwhites and Hispanics were a majority of people under age 16 in 2019.