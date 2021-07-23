Today in History

One year ago: U.S. agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after fireworks were shot toward the building amid raucous demonstrations. A federal judge denied a request by Oregon’s attorney general to restrict the actions of federal police who’d been deployed there amid weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd. President Donald Trump scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was released from prison after a federal judge ruled that a move to revoke his home confinement was retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump. Alec McKinney, 17, the younger of two teens charged in a fatal shooting at a suburban Denver school in 2019, was sentenced to life in prison plus 38 years. Television personality Regis Philbin, remembered for his syndicated morning show and for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” died at 88.