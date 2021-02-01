Today in History

Five years ago: Health officials reported that a person in Texas had become infected with the Zika virus through sex in the first case of the illness being transmitted within the United States. A suicide bomber detonated an explosive aboard a Somali Airbus, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Mogadishu’s international airport; only the bomber was killed. Bob Elliott, half of the enduring television and radio comedy team Bob and Ray, died in Maine at age 92.

One year ago: The Philippines reported that a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan had died in a Manila hospital from the new coronavirus; it was the first death from the virus to be recorded outside of China. The United States recorded its ninth known case, a woman in the San Francisco area who’d recently traveled to Wuhan. Authorities in parts of China extended the Lunar New Year holiday break well into February to try to keep people at home. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns over the final 6 minutes, 13 seconds to lift them to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Novak Djokovic won his eighth Australian Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by coming back to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian Tom Smothers is 84. Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 79. Television executive Barry Diller is 79. Actor Bo Hopkins is 77. Country singer Howard Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 75. TV chef Ina (EE’-nuh) Garten is 73. Actor Jack McGee is 72. Actor Brent Spiner (SPY’-nur) is 72. Rock musician Ross Valory (Journey) is 72. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is 69. The former president of South Korea, Park Geun-hye (goon-hay), is 69. Model Christie Brinkley is 67. Actor Michael Talbott is 66. Actor Kim Zimmer is 66. Actor Michael T. Weiss is 59. Actor-comedian Adam Ferrara is 55. Rock musician Robert DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 55. Actor Jennifer Westfeldt is 51. Rapper T-Mo is 49. Actor Marissa Jaret Winokur is 48. Actor Lori Beth Denberg is 45. Singer Shakira is 44. Actor Rich Sommer is 43. Country singer Blaine Larsen is 35. Actor Zosia (ZAH’-shuh) Mamet is 33.

