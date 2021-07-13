Today in History

One year ago: Researchers reported that the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems as scientists had hoped; the vaccine was developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. A Confederate monument that had long been a divisive symbol at the University of Mississippi was removed from a prominent spot on the Oxford campus and taken to a Civil War cemetery in a secluded area. In a primary, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions lost the Republican nomination for his old Senate seat in Alabama to former college football coach Tommy Tuberville. (Tuberville would go on to defeat Democrat Doug Jones in November.) The federal government carried out its first execution in almost two decades, killing by lethal injection Daniel Lewis Lee, who’d been convicted of murdering an Arkansas family in a 1990s plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.