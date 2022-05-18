Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on DoorDash, to Texas mom's surprise

While a Texas mother thought her 2-year-old son was using her phone to take pictures, he was actually feeding his craving for a cheeseburger.

Well, 31 cheeseburgers, that is.

Soon after, a confused Kelsey Golden got a DoorDash notification explaining her order was running behind because of its large size, according to KRIS.

That’s when she learned what her toddler, Barrett, had actually been up to while playing with her phone in Kingsville, KIII reported.

“Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash,” Golden shared in a May 16 Facebook post.

Sure enough, a DoorDash driver showed up at her door with nearly three dozen McDonald’s cheeseburgers, KRIS reported. But Barrett only managed to eat half of one burger.

So the shocked mom offered to give away the food by posting about it on Facebook at about 2 p.m. Monday.

Several people reached out for burgers, according to KIII. And now their story has gotten lots of attention.

“I always wanted to go viral for a giant mom fail,” Golden said. Several of her friends could relate.

“When Conner was just slightly older he ordered the entire NBA league pass,” one friend shared. “That was about 70 games. Kids are too smart when it comes to technology.”

“Oh my gosh!!!! At least it is cheeseburgers,” another said. “My daughter let her baby 1-1/2 year old play with her phone. Somehow he clicked on Amazon and ordered 3 iPhones.”

“Girl I have had to add the double click and facial recognition to my DoorDash because of the same issue,” another Facebook friend commented.

The toddler’s order came out to $91.70, KRIS reported — including the $16 tip he gave the driver.

Kingsville is about 40 miles southwest of Corpus Christi.

