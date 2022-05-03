'Toddlers and Tiaras' star dead at 16, a Brittney Griner update, and more trending topics

Trending topics for today, May 3:

Kailia Posey

Supreme Court opinion draft leak on Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a “radical” draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century and warned that other rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the court follows through. Across the nation, Americans grappled with what might come next.

The court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, which was dated to February, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” A court statement emphasized that the draft is not the justices' final word. Get more info here:

Met Gala

Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.

Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley's Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for a whopping $4.81 million.

Earlier, Blake Lively smiled for the cameras in a grand Atelier Versace gown, with husband Ryan Reynolds in brown velvet, Billie Eilish went with an upcycled green lace-trim dress from Gucci and Cynthia Erivo wore sheer white Louis Vuitton with a matching head piece as the Met Gala returned to its berth on the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval. Read more on the event here:

Brittney Griner

The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, the State Department said Tuesday.

“The U.S. government will continue to undertake efforts to provide appropriate support to Ms. Griner,” the department said.

Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. Get more information here:

US primaries/midterm elections

Voting ends Tuesday in Ohio and Indiana, kicking off a busy primary month that will set up some of the key races for this year's midterms.

Ohio's primary on Tuesday will offer an early window into the direction of the Republican Party, and a test of former President Donald Trump's status as its most influential figure, as November's midterm elections approach.

The state's Republican contest for an open Senate seat is the marquee match-up of the day -- and the first in a series of heated GOP clashes that will unfold in May, with races in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia and more set for the following weeks. Read more here:

