'Toddlers and Tiaras' star dead at 16, a Brittney Griner update, and more trending topics

President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a “radical” draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century and warned that other rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the court follows through. Across the nation, Americans grappled with what might come next.
The court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, which was dated to February, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” A court statement emphasized that the draft is not the justices' final word. Get more info here:
Met Gala
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley's Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for a whopping $4.81 million.
Earlier, Blake Lively smiled for the cameras in a grand Atelier Versace gown, with husband Ryan Reynolds in brown velvet, Billie Eilish went with an upcycled green lace-trim dress from Gucci and Cynthia Erivo wore sheer white Louis Vuitton with a matching head piece as the Met Gala returned to its berth on the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval. Read more on the event here:
Brittney Griner
The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, the State Department said Tuesday.
“The U.S. government will continue to undertake efforts to provide appropriate support to Ms. Griner,” the department said.
Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. Get more information here:
US primaries/midterm elections
Voting ends Tuesday in Ohio and Indiana, kicking off a busy primary month that will set up some of the key races for this year's midterms.
Ohio's primary on Tuesday will offer an early window into the direction of the Republican Party, and a test of former President Donald Trump's status as its most influential figure, as November's midterm elections approach.
The state's Republican contest for an open Senate seat is the marquee match-up of the day -- and the first in a series of heated GOP clashes that will unfold in May, with races in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia and more set for the following weeks. Read more here:
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 3
The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. Year after year, in major case after major case, there’s little beyond what the justices say during oral arguments that suggests how they will rule. That's what makes the leak of a draft of an opinion in a major abortion case a shock to court watchers. The draft published by Politico says that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. There have been leaks before, but not of such magnitude. Only a handful of people, about 70, might see a draft at the stage of the Alito document.
Bestselling author JD Vance has won Ohio’s contentious and hyper-competitive GOP Senate primary, buoyed by Donald Trump’s endorsement in a race widely seen as an early test of the former president’s hold on his party. Vance’s win ends an exceptionally bitter and expensive primary contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage. And it marks a major victory for Trump, who has staked his reputation as a GOP kingmaker on his ability to pull his chosen candidates across the finish line. Democrat Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, will take on incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in the general election after both secured their parties' nominations.
When President Joe Biden visits a Lockheed Martin plant on Tuesday that manufactures an antitank weapons system, he’s certain to herald the U.S.-made arms as a gamechanger in Ukraine’s stiff resistance to the Russian invasion. But Biden’s coming visit to the Alabama factory line that makes the Javelin weapons system is also drawing attention to a growing concern as the war drags on: Can the U.S. sustain the cadence of shipping vast amounts of arms to Ukraine while maintaining the healthy stockpile it may need should conflict erupt with North Korea, Iran or elsewhere?
An Oklahoma judge has ruled that a lawsuit can proceed that seeks reparations for survivors and descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Tulsa County District Court Judge Caroline Wall’s ruling Monday brought new hope for some measure of justice over the deadly, racist rampage that destroyed what had been the nation’s most prosperous Black business district. Wall decided against a motion to dismiss the lawsuit from the city, the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce and other local and state entities. Civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons filed the lawsuit in 2020 under the state’s public nuisance law. It seeks unspecified punitive damages and that other steps be taken.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking President Joe Biden to declare a disaster as firefighters scramble to clear brush, build fire lines and spray water to keep the largest blaze burning in the U.S. from destroying more homes. She signed a request for a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday. She said New Mexico can't wait for more assistance, adding that the federal government bears some responsibility. The fire is the result of two blazes that merged, one of which was a prescribed fire that jumped containment lines. About 6,000 homes have been evacuated and around 170 homes have been destroyed, but officials expect that number to grow as more damage is confirmed.
Authorities are searching for an “extremely dangerous” murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail and the official they now believe may have helped him to escape. Thirty-eight-year-old inmate Casey Cole White was scheduled for trial next month on a capital murder charge. Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County jail, told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. But authorities later determined that no such evaluation was scheduled. The Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that they had issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White on charges of permitting or allowing an escape.
A jury has handed a sweeping victory to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them. The Los Angeles jury found on Monday that none of the members of the famous family defamed Chyna, nor did any of them interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show “Rob & Chyna.” Jurors were considering the defamation case against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after a judge threw out that part of the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in the middle of deliberations. They were considering the contract case against all four women.
PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns rolled to a 121-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.