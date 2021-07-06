Tokyo Olympics shaping up as TV-only event with few fans

VIPS, sponsors and others dignitaries will be allowed to attend the opening ceremony and other venues, but the newspaper said these numbers could also be reduced. The newspaper said this “special category” was about 10,000 people.

Organizing committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said two weeks ago that VIPs would be allowed into venues — over and above any spectator cap — and were classified as “organizers” and not spectators.

“There are many stakeholders of the IOC and so forth. People related to key clients. And for those people they are regarded as organizers of the games and they are not spectators,” Muto said.

About 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympians will be entering Tokyo, along with tens of thousands of coaches, administrators, broadcasters, and media.

The decision on spectators could come on the same day, Thursday, that IOC President Thomas Bach arrives in Tokyo. Bach is to self-isolate for three days in a five-star Tokyo hotel.

The government is also expected this week to extend quasi-state of emergency measures which end on Sunday.