Tom Brady compares slog of NFL season to military deployment

Tom Brady has compared the slog of playing in an NFL season to "going away on deployment in the military."

Appearing on his "Let's Go!" podcast on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady was speaking with cohost Jim Gray and NBA superstar Kevin Durant about the mindset top-tier athletes need to adopt to cope with the rigors of professional sport.

When discussing the balance between his job and his life, Brady said: "I almost look at a football season like I'm going away on deployment for the military. And it's like: 'Man, here I go again.'

"And, there's only one way to do it, and Jim, we've talked from time to time just about, how do you enjoy certain moments of it?" said the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

"And the reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself.

"Whatever you may say -- 'Ah, man, I want to make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season' -- the reality is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance -- you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are.

"You're going to go: 'How the f**k do I get it done, what do I have to do for my teammates to get it done.'"

Brady's comments come a day after he was seen on the sidelines of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers unleashing a expletive laden tirade directed at his offensive line.

During the second quarter and with his team trailing 10-6, Brady was seen saying: "You're so much better than you're f**king playing."

When asked about the incident by Gray, Brady admitted it was a "bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns."

"So, that was not one of my better days. But F-bombs ... now it's kind of for the world to see. So that's just the way it is."

He added: "I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I'm doing it is to try to motivate them and try to get us to a higher level. It's nothing that I don't say if I don't feel like we're living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we're capable of then that's my job. I'm a quarterback?

"I'm not expecting the right tackle to do it. I'm not expecting the running back to do it. I'm not expecting the receiver to do it. I'm expecting myself to do it.

"I'm the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays. That's what my job is to try to get us going and to try to rally us. And there's a lot of ways to do it. And sometimes it's some positive encouragement, which you do a lot.

"Sometimes it's, you know, getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency, and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense. And that's ultimately what you're trying to do."

It comes after a turbulent offseason for Brady, including an offseason retirement, an 11-day leave of absence to "deal with personal things" and reported marital issues.

A source told CNN earlier this month that Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen, who have been living separately from each other in recent weeks, have each hired divorce attorneys and are "exploring their options" regarding their marriage.

When asked how he is able to "ignore the microscope" he is under, Brady said: "Well, I think the point is everyone should just be authentic to who they are. You know, some people approach it in different ways and it just has to work for them as part of your personality."