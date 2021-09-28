Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis sink their teeth into 'Venom' sequel

“What’s thrilling is to be able to delve through the human psyche and the paradox of the human condition and play them in a farcical, superhero action thriller,” says Hardy, speaking by phone from London. “The masks of Eddie Brock and Venom are larger than life, but they’re ultimately two sides of the same coin.”

In the dependable realm of superhero movies, the first “Venom” was somewhat of a risk. Venom is a relatively marginal Marvel character; the movies, Serkis says, are “swimming in the darker end of the Marvel pool.” But even though reviews weren’t very good, the film was a hit, grossing $856 million worldwide.

“When it came out, critics didn’t like it -- which is fair enough -- and the audience did like it. It did rather well, enough for Sony to make another one,” says Hardy. “We had to have a debrief and a wash up and say: What worked here? What didn’t work? What can we do better?”