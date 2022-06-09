Tonight's Jan. 6 hearings, Rebel Wilson comes out, and more of today's trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics from today, June 9.

Jan. 6 hearings

The first public hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is expected to spotlight two far-right extremist groups whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

Top leaders and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy in what authorities have described as an organized effort to subvert the election results and keep former President Donald Trump in office.

Here's a look at the two groups and the accusations against them:

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson has a girlfriend. Nay, she has her very own “Disney Princess.”

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the 42-year-old wrote Thursday in an Instagram post, following the comment with hearts and a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #loveislove.

Melanie Griffith, Ariana DeBose and “Pitch Perfect” co-star Anna Kendrick were among the celebs leaving positive comments and congratulations.

LIV Gold event

Following the start of the inaugural LIV Golf event near London on Thursday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced that all golfers playing in the breakaway series have been notified that they are suspended and otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournaments.

"As you know, players listed below did not receive the necessary conflicting event and media rights releases -- or did not apply for releases at all -- and their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV Golf event is in violation of our Tournament Regulations," Monahan said in a memo.

"The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events in violation of our Regulations."

'Jurassic World: Dominion'

There's something unfortunately symbolic about "Jurassic World: Dominion," which combines old and new DNA from the near-three-decade-old franchise and generates a pretty mindless mess. The nostalgia factor gives the movie an initial jolt, and there are, of course, some dino-sized thrills, but not enough to lift this XL-sized mediocrity out of the gene pool's shallow end.

Even the marketing campaign comes across as a rather conspicuous fib, billing this as the saga's "epic conclusion," which is questionable in terms of the first half and hard to swallow in the latter, since, like dinosaur DNA, while the blueprint might be altered, these kind of box-office attractions are too enticing to leave dormant for long.

***

