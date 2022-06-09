Tonight's Jan. 6 hearings, Rebel Wilson comes out, and more of today's trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics from today, June 9.
Jan. 6 hearings
The first public hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is expected to spotlight two far-right extremist groups whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
Top leaders and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy in what authorities have described as an organized effort to subvert the election results and keep former President Donald Trump in office.
Here's a look at the two groups and the accusations against them:
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson has a girlfriend. Nay, she has her very own “Disney Princess.”
“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the 42-year-old wrote Thursday in an Instagram post, following the comment with hearts and a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #loveislove.
People are also reading…
Melanie Griffith, Ariana DeBose and “Pitch Perfect” co-star Anna Kendrick were among the celebs leaving positive comments and congratulations.
Find out more here:
LIV Gold event
Following the start of the inaugural LIV Golf event near London on Thursday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced that all golfers playing in the breakaway series have been notified that they are suspended and otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournaments.
"As you know, players listed below did not receive the necessary conflicting event and media rights releases -- or did not apply for releases at all -- and their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV Golf event is in violation of our Tournament Regulations," Monahan said in a memo.
"The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events in violation of our Regulations."
Read more here:
'Jurassic World: Dominion'
There's something unfortunately symbolic about "Jurassic World: Dominion," which combines old and new DNA from the near-three-decade-old franchise and generates a pretty mindless mess. The nostalgia factor gives the movie an initial jolt, and there are, of course, some dino-sized thrills, but not enough to lift this XL-sized mediocrity out of the gene pool's shallow end.
Even the marketing campaign comes across as a rather conspicuous fib, billing this as the saga's "epic conclusion," which is questionable in terms of the first half and hard to swallow in the latter, since, like dinosaur DNA, while the blueprint might be altered, these kind of box-office attractions are too enticing to leave dormant for long.
Read more of the review here:
***
Get more of today's trending topics here:
Patrick Lyoya
Ryan Kelley
Maryland shooting
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, June 9
The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has opened a prime-time hearing, declaring the attack an “attempted coup.” Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” Thursday's hearing showed new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault. The panel also planned to detail the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Live testimony was expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker tracking extremist Proud Boys leading the melee.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will hold the first in a series of hearings laying out its findings on Thursday night. The prime-time hearing is expected to offer a highly anticipated look at evidence the panel has been gathering for the last year. The nine-member panel hopes to grab the attention of the American public and remind people of the violence of the day in 2021. And they plan to use the more than 1,000 interviews to lay out evidence about people who played pivotal roles in the siege.
White House officials say orders have been coming in for COVID-19 vaccine doses for small children. Federal authorization of shots for U.S. kids under 5 is possible next week. The government last week began allowing pharmacies and states to place orders, with 5 million doses initially available. So far, about 1.45 million of the 2.5 million available doses of Pfizer have been ordered. About 850,000 of available Moderna shots have been ordered. Young children are the only group of Americans not yet eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Up to about 20 million U.S. children under 5 would become eligible for vaccination if the government authorizes one or both shots.
Thousands of COVID-19 testing booths have popped up on sidewalks across Beijing and other Chinese cities in the latest twist to the country’s “zero-COVID” strategy. Regular testing of residents is becoming the new normal as the ruling Communist Party sticks steadfastly to a “zero-COVID” approach that is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world. The move follows a recent outbreak in Shanghai that spread so widely that authorities locked down the entire city for two months to end it. Authorities have decided that early detection is needed if they are going to control omicron outbreaks without extreme measures that cause major economic disruption.
Two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine’s side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago. A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic found them guilty of taking action toward a violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized republic. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the three — Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun — are set to face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared himself to Peter the Great and spoke of his country’s need to take back territory and defend itself.
There weren’t a lot of laughs when President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk show since taking office. The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” expressed frustration about intractable problems in Washington, and advised the president, “I think you need to start yelling at people.” Biden insisted he’s “never been more optimistic." Kimmel interjected: “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense!” Biden said he's pinning his hopes on young people, calling them the “best educated, least prejudiced, most giving generation in American history.” The show was taped Wednesday in Los Angeles.
President Joe Biden tried to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere on Thursday but the Summit of the Americas quickly spilled into open discord. It was a sign of how difficult it is to bring North and South America together around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate. Biden told the summit the Western Hemisphere could be “the most prosperous, most peaceful, secure region in the world.” But quick on the heels of Biden's remarks, he heard objections from the leaders of Belize and Argentina to the U.S. decision to exclude from the summit several countries with authoritarian leaders.
The House has passed a wide-ranging gun control bill in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The bill would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines of more than 15 rounds. The legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues more modest proposals. But it does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to show voters where they stand. Democrat Veronica Escobar of Texas says, “We can’t save every life, but my God, shouldn’t we try?"
Prosecutors say R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” deserves at least 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing women and girls. They demanded the sentence on Wednesday in advance of his sentencing later this month. A New York City jury found Kelly guilty of racketeering and multiple other counts last year at a sex-trafficking trial that was seen as a signature moment in the #MeToo movement. Kelly’s lawyers have argued that he deserves only a maximum of about 17 years.
Video testimony played for jurors at a civil trial shows Bill Cosby denying sexually abusing a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1970s. The 12 minutes of clips played Wednesday for Los Angeles County jurors represent the first time Cosby's voice has been heard in the six days of trial. In one clip he flatly denies forcing Judy Huth, who is suing him, to perform a sex act. Asked whether he knowingly sought relationships with girls under 18 in the 1970s, Cosby answers “no” but says he also did not generally make sure those he pursued were 18.
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart added 24 points. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 31 points and six 3-pointers. He had 15 points in a 33-25 third quarter by the Warriors but was hurt late in the fourth after Al Horford rolled into his leg on a loose ball. It was similar to a play during the regular season in which Smart dove into Curry’s legs while chasing a loose ball.