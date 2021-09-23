Tonys: Broadway hopes to razzle-dazzle its way out pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway is in need of a boost these days so it has smartly called on one of its most beloved, award-winning stage veterans for help — Audra McDonald.

McDonald has been tapped to host the Tony Awards on Sunday, a telecast which theater producers hope can serve as a splashy advertisement that a post-pandemic Broadway is inching back to normalcy.

“I was honored that they asked me, and I am so happy to be a part of bringing Broadway back online, as it were,” McDonald told The Associated Press. “Broadway is my family.”

The typical three-hour awards show this year has been expanded to four, with McDonald handing out Tonys for the first two hours and Leslie Odom Jr. hosting a “Broadway’s Back!” celebration for the second half, including the awarding of the top three trophies — best play revival, best play and best musical. (The Tony Awards air 7 p.m.-9 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount+, followed by the second show from 9 p.m.-11p.m. ET/PT on CBS.)

“I’m going to do whatever I can to remind people about the power and magic of live performance,” Odom told the AP. “Whether they need me to take a pie in the face or run around on a stage full of rakes, whatever we have to do to remind people of the magic that happens in these theaters, we’re going to do it.”