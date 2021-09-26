Tonys Latest: Odom Jr., Byrne kick off CBS Broadway tribute

The optimistic number was performed for masked and appreciative audience at a packed Winter Garden Theatre. Host Audra McDonald got a standing ovation. “You can’t stop the beat. The heart of New York City!” she said.

She called it less than a prom and more like a homecoming and that it was wonderful to see half everyone’s faces. She said Broadway had been knocked out by COVID-19 for 560 nights. She also hoped to see actions that could make it a more equitable place.

David Alan Grier was the night’s first winner, taking home the featured actor in a play Tony for “A Soldier’s Play.”

———

6:35 p.m.

The red carpet for the Tony Awards is underway and stars are praising the return of live theater.

David Byrne, the Talking Heads frontman whose musical “American Utopia” is among Sunday’s honorees, says he’s started going to shows as a spectator and it’s “amazing feeling.

“The audiences are overjoyed,” Byrne says. “They’re happy to see the shows, but they’re happy to just see one another, to be in the same room with other people. It’s really exciting.”