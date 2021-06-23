Too early to declare who won 8-way primary for Manhattan DA

NEW YORK (AP) — On TV dramas, cases brought by the Manhattan district attorney usually wrap up in about an hour. Figuring out who’s likely to be the borough’s next district attorney in real life will take a bit longer.

A winner in the Democratic primary for the high-profile prosecutor job glamorized on shows like “Law & Order” wasn't immediately clear Tuesday night.

Alvin Bragg, a law professor and former top deputy in the New York attorney general's office, was locked in a close race with former federal prosecutor Tali Farhadian Weinstein. Six other Democrats in the race trailed further behind.

Bragg led, but tens of thousands of absentee ballots remained to be counted, preventing The Associated Press from calling the race.

At an election night party in Harlem, a tearful Bragg acknowledged the many outstanding votes, but also projected confidence he'd won, telling supporters “we did this together" and quipping “we've never seen the DA cry.”

Reiterating his campaign pledges, Bragg said: “We’re going to demand and deliver on both safety and fairness for all of Manhattan."

Farhadian Weinstein, however, said she was waiting for all votes to be counted and wouldn't concede.