Top colleges see record application numbers amid pandemic

Colleges that eliminated requirements for SATs or other admissions tests because of pandemic-related issues including access to testing saw more applications, said Jenny Rickard, the president and CEO of Common App.

“So I think students thought, ’Oh for these really hard schools to get into, maybe I have a much better chance because I have a 4.0 GPA, but no score,” said Jenny Rickard, the president and CEO of Common App.

She said the lack of college fairs, college visits and other interactions between schools and students last year also led many students to apply to more well-known institutions, because they did not have the information that would link them with other compatible schools.

“It is the less well-known schools that really rely on all the mechanisms that are in place to identify prospective students,” she said. “They are the ones buying names from testing agencies, going to every fair, visiting the high schools where they get the most students to recruit. They couldn’t even meet the students this time.”

Deferrals by accepted students last year at the height of the pandemic also reduced the number of available spots for freshmen at many top schools, said Christine Chu, an admission’s counselor for Ivywise, a college consulting group for students.