Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign as allegations mount

He didn’t address the reality of an increasingly untenable position: Cuomo is seeking a fourth term next year, managing the state's pandemic response and negotiating a state budget with lawmakers who’ve lost confidence in his leadership.

The defections of virtually the entire congressional delegation raised the prospect of further erosion in state legislature support.

Showing no signs of bowing to the pressure, Cuomo raised new questions about the motives of the accusers.

“I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives,” he said Friday. "But I can tell you as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation. And that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision.”

“Serious allegations should be weighed seriously, right?" he added. "That’s why they are called serious.”

Peoples reported from New York City. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Josh Boak in Washington contributed.

