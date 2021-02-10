Top Michigan Republican stands by Capitol 'hoax' comments

The newly elected co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Meshawn Maddock — a “stop the steal” figure — tried to intervene when Democratic electors cast votes for Biden in Lansing, and she organized buses to Washington, D.C. In symbolic disapproval, two county GOP parties in southwestern Michigan censured longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Upton for voting to impeach Trump over the Capitol siege.

GOP leaders in Hillsdale County, which is in Shirkey's district, censured him Feb. 4 for backing a ban on the open carry of guns in the Statehouse and his alleged inaction against Whitmer's COVID-19 orders, among other reasons. Shirkey countered that Republicans had “spanked her hard" and he joked about having contemplated inviting Whitmer to a fist fight on the Capitol lawn.

Earlier Wednesday, Shirkey told an activist with the liberal group Progress Michigan that he was saying the hoax was “the fact that it was blamed on Trump. The actual event was very real and very, very unfortunate.” He said he would not resign.

Asked if Shirkey should step down, the governor told The Associated Press she is focused on the pandemic.