Top regulator warns of COVID-19 hazards inside Iowa Capitol

In addition to not requiring members to report positive cases, legislative leaders have declined to require people inside the building to wear masks. Grassley argued that such a requirement would be unenforceable, even though House officials soon tried to enforce a ban on jeans against a Democratic member who wore them to protest the lack of a mask mandate.

At least 10 cases have been confirmed by the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate since January, including cases that were announced last week by each chamber. The identities of those testing positive are not made public and include lawmakers and staff. Those who have made public their infections include Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty, who has suffered side effects for weeks after testing positive after the session began in January.

The inspection came in response to a complaint filed by a representative of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and the Iowa Federation of Labor.