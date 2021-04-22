Topless clubs among businesses that can reopen in Vegas

Scientists in the U.K. believe the variant is more contagious than previously identified strains. But health officials in the U.S. say vaccinations being given now are thought to be effective against the variant.

Dick and Thornley called for social distancing requirements to stay in place at least until June 1.

Cage said the task force, which first began work in August, still plans to turn over the handling of coronavirus mitigation measures to local control in the state’s 17 counties on May 1.

The governor has set a June 1 date for lifting essentially all state restrictions except a requirement for people to wear face coverings.

Several rural Nevada counties received the go-ahead Thursday to relax restrictions and reopen businesses May 1, including Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt and Nye. Other counties received approval last week.

Kyra Morgan, state biostatistician, reminded the task force that lifting restrictions will almost certainly spread the virus and increase reported numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health and Human Services has tallied more than 312,000 cases in the past 13 months. But rates have slowed since peaks in December and January.