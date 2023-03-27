On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» A massive storm ripped through the southeast Friday; tornado killed at least 25 people in Mississippi, Alabama.
Poverty is adding to the challenges of recovering from a massive tornado that pushed through Mississippi. The tornado killed 25 and injured dozens in Mississippi. Two of the counties hit by the Friday storm are Sharkey and Humphreys. They have only a few thousand residents in communities scattered across wide expanses of cotton, corn and soybean fields in the flatlands of the Delta. Many people live paycheck to paycheck working jobs in agriculture. Sharkey’s poverty rate is 35%, and Humphreys is 33%. That compares with about 19% for Mississippi and under 12% for the entire U.S.
»North Carolina-based First Citizens will buy Silicon Valley Bank, the tech industry-focused financial institution that collapsed earlier this month.
» Some parts of Twitter’s source code - the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs -were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing that was first reported by The New York Times.
Some parts of Twitter’s source code _ the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs _ were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing that was first reported by The New York Times. According to the legal document, first filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California on Friday, Twitter had asked GitHub, an internet hosting service for software development, to take down the code where it was posted. The platform complied and said the content had been disabled, according to the filing. The company also asked the court to identify the alleged individual or group that posted the information without Twitter’s authorization.
» Tens of thousands of Israelis have poured into the streets across the country in a spontaneous outburst of anger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly fired his defense minister for challenging the Israeli leader’s judicial overhaul plan.
People are also reading…
» Gwyneth Paltrow has testified about a 2016 ski collision at a Utah ski resort where a man is suing her, saying he's since suffered from broken ribs and brain damage.
The Utah civil trial involving actress Gwyneth Paltrow and a man who is accusing her of wrongdoing in relation to a 2016 ski collision is set to resume on Monday for its second week of proceedings.
» “John Wick: Chapter 4,” the fourth installment in the Keanu Reeves assassin series, debuted with a franchise-best $73.5 million at the box office, according to studio estimates Sunday.
» Germany trains, planes and public transportation halted by strike in Germany
Nationwide strikes in Germany — the biggest the country has seen in decades — are causing disruption at the country's biggest port, airports, and on public transport Monday.
» The NCAA Final Four is set.
NCAA Tournament recap: Miami, San Diego State round out improbable Final Four; Iowa, LSU women punch tickets; plus, updated brackets and top pics
A look back at Sunday's Elite Eight action, plus a look ahead to today's women's games and an early look at what to expect in the men's Final Four.
—Compiled from Associated Press reports