Tornado levels homes in North Carolina; 3 dead, 10 injured

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — It was late Monday night when the power went out at Jesse Clemmons' home in coastal North Carolina. He went outside to start up the generator and heard a loud roar approaching from the woods.

“By that time, I pretty much knew what was going on,” Clemmons said.

He ran back inside, grabbed his son, told his wife to get their daughter, and the four huddled inside a closet as a monster EF3 tornado barreled their way.

The twister killed three people and injured 10 others as it struck neighborhoods just inland from the barrier island of Ocean Isle Beach shortly before midnight Monday, ripping homes apart and flipping over cars, authorities said. It was spawned along the edge of the same weather system that brought bitterly cold temperatures to much of the nation.

Clemmons was among several residents who said they had little or no advance notice of the severe weather. It wasn't until about two minutes after the storm passed that a tornado warning popped up on his cellphone, he said.