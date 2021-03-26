Tornado outbreak kills 5 in Alabama; outcry over Ga. election bill; beloved Yankees champion dies

Today is Friday, March 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Storms swept through Alabama, Georgia as tornadoes kill at least 5; Georgia governor Brian Kemp signs GOP election bill amid outcry; beloved Yankee of the 1940s dies.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Tornado outbreak strikes Alabama, Georgia; at least 5 dead

Blaring tornado sirens and howling winds roared across parts of western Georgia early Friday as severe storms pounded southern states, including in Alabama where at least five people died in twisters that wrecked homes, splintered trees and crumpled businesses.

Meteorologists said a large, dangerous tornado swept through metro Atlanta's Coweta County around midnight Friday, sparking a tornado emergency for the city of Newnan and surrounding communities. There were several reports downed trees and power lines.