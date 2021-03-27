Tornadoes threaten to hit Southern states within days of previous storm

The Storm Prediction Center says there is an "enhanced risk" -- a level 3 out of 5 -- of severe storms for portions of Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. There is a lower a risk from central Illinois through northern Texas and northern Georgia on Saturday into Saturday night.

While a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected during the day, the severe weather threat will be most significant on Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday.

Current model guidance is suggesting a line of thunderstorms Saturday night, spanning from the Ohio River Valley to near the Gulf Coast. Wind and hail will be the main threats, but tornadoes are expected with some storms, especially in the mid-South.

"Just like the last few events these warm fronts have been pretty efficient rain producers and this particular one will be no exception," said the weather service's Memphis office.

The potential for flash flooding on Saturday stretches from the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas region up through West Virginia due to the possible risk of excessive rainfall.