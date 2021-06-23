Toronto Film Festival plots in-person, digital edition

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival is planning an extensive in-person festival in September, a year after turning to virtual red carpets and outdoor screenings because of the pandemic.

Festival organizers announced Wednesday that the 45th edition of TIFF will take place Sept. 9-18 and return to in-person screenings in many of its usual downtown Toronto venues, like the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, and the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Organizers acknowledged those plans are hopeful and dependent on improving health conditions. Canada's reopening has gone slower in the United States and Europe. Indoor dining in Ontario is still not allowed. Last week, Canada announced that nonessential travel from the U.S. would remain prohibited until at least July 21. But after a slow start, vaccinations have sped up in Canada.

With those factors in mind, TIFF plans to go ahead with a hybrid model, including a robust digital platform that will be available across Canada.