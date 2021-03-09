Town north of Honolulu evacuated as stream floods

“This has been unprecedented flooding, and we will be making damage assessments today,” Victorino said in a statement. “I ask everyone to stay vigilant and be safe."

The Maui Fire Department said it responded to more than a dozen calls for help from residents trapped by rising waters.

Water flowed over the top of the dam's reservoir, but the dam itself did not fail, said Shan Tsutsui, the chief operating officer of Mahi Pono, a co-owner of the dam.

Officials monitored the reservoir overnight. County officials said water levels remained above normal, roughly 3 feet below the top of the dam.

One evacuation center remained open Tuesday for anyone needing shelter.

Victorino also urged tourists to stay in their hotel rooms or wherever they were staying.

Maui County spokesman Brian Perry said he did not know how many people lived downstream of the dam.

A state website says the earthen dam was built in 1885 and is 57 feet (17.4 meters) in height and 400 feet (122 meters) in length.